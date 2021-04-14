Japan’s crude steel output to rise by 28.3 percent in June quarter

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:12:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Japanese Ministry of Trade (METI), Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to increase 28.3 percent year on year to 23.24 million mt in the April-June quarter this year.

Domestic demand for finished steel is forecast to rise by 20.3 percent year on year in the given quarter to 13.69 million mt, while finished steel exports are expected to increase by 21.1 percent year on year to 6.92 million mt due to the expected recovery in economic activities. Additionally, in the April-June quarter demand for ordinary steel from the construction sector is forecast to decrease by 1.5 percent to 4.55 million mt compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

As regards the machinery sector, demand is anticipated to rise 25.5 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt.