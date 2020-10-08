﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s crude steel output to fall by 10.7 percent in December quarter

Thursday, 08 October 2020 12:35:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Japanese Ministry of Trade (METI), Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to decrease 10.7 percent year on year to 21.11 million mt in the October-December quarter this year.

Domestic demand for finished steel is forecast to fall by 10.7 percent year on year in the given quarter to 13.25 million mt, while finished steel exports are expected to drop by 8.7 percent year on year to 6.21 million mt due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, in the October-December quarter demand for ordinary steel from the construction sector is forecast to decrease by 11.4 percent to 4.6 million mt compared to the same quarter of the previous year. As regards the machinery sector, demand is anticipated to decline 3.3 percent year on year to 1.01 million mt.


Tags: steelmaking  production  crude steel  Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Oct

Ukraine-based DMK’s crude and finished steel outputs up in Jan-Sept
08  Oct

Ukraine's Ilyich improves production performance in Jan-Sept
24  Sep

Japanese crude steel output up 6.6 percent in August from July
23  Sep

JFE Steel restarts blast furnace No. 4 at Fukuyama plant
16  Sep

Ukraine’s DMZ sees further increase in steel output in August