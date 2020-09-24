﻿
Japanese crude steel output up 6.6 percent in August from July

Thursday, 24 September 2020 16:34:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 20.6 percent compared to August 2019, totaling 6.45 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan's pig iron production totaled 4.77 million metric tons, increasing by nine percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, the country's pig iron output stood at 41.06 million metric tons, down by 19.3 percent, while its crude steel production came to 54.72 million metric tons, falling by 19 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

August 2020 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

378,900

-7.8

-10.2

Bar

653,100

-7.4

-5.0

Wire rod

101,300

6.7

-21.2

Heavy plate

696,400

6.7

-13.3

Hot rolled wide strip

2,827,200

14.2

-19.7

Cold rolled wide strip

1,086,100

16.3

-23.2

Galvanized sheet

608,900

15.3

-26.0

Welded pipe

219,400

-7.8

-25.8

