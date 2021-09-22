Japanese crude steel output down 1.0% in August from July

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 14:05:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by one percent compared to the previous month and rose by 22.9 percent compared to August 2020, totaling 7.92 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.92 million metric tons, rising by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 24.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 47.04 million metric tons, up by 14.6 percent, while its crude steel production came to 63.99 million metric tons, rising by 17.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

