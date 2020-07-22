﻿
Japanese crude steel output down 5.5 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:46:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 36.3 percent compared to June 2019, totaling 5.6 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan's pig iron production totaled 4.19 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 36.3 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, the country's pig iron output stood at 31.91 million metric tons, down by 15.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 42.21 million metric tons, falling by 17.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

June 2020 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

413,500

3.5

-8.5

Bar

712,500

7.7

-13.4

Wire rod

90,400

0.9

-28.2

Heavy plate

680,500

-2.7

-22.7

Hot rolled wide strip

2,186,300

-5.5

-37.8

Cold rolled wide strip

823,300

-16.1

-41.3

Galvanized sheet

481,700

-10.7

-42.6

Welded pipe

242,500

12.6

-21.8

