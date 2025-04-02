Japan’s Chubu Steel Plate resumes production

Japan-based steel producer Chubu Steel Plate has announced the resumption of its steelmaking operations, following the closure of its Nagoya manufacturing plant after an accident which had occurred at the plant on January 21.

According to the producer, as the restoration work on the equipment and buildings has been completed and the safety of operations has been confirmed through the implementation of countermeasures, relevant approvals have been obtained to resume steel production.

As a result of the accident and temporary closure, the producer has revised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024-25 downwards.