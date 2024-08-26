Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.8 percent compared to July 2023, totaling 7.1 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.14 million metric tons, up by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 49.80 million metric tons, down by 2.8 percent, while its pig iron production came to 35.79 million metric tons, decreasing by 3.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: