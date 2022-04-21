Japanese crude steel output up 8.9% in March from February

Thursday, 21 April 2022 15:01:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 8.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 4.3 percent compared to March 2021, totaling 7.95 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.71 million metric tons, rising by 9.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.5 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 16.75 million metric tons, down by 4.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 23.01 million metric tons, falling by 2.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: