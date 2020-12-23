﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output up 0.9% in November from October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:56:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 5.9 percent compared to November 2019, totaling 7.26 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.13 million metric tons, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 11.6 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 55.9 million metric tons, down by 18.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 75.7 million metric tons, falling by 17.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

November 2020 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

417,100

-3.14

-7.66

Bar

741,200

5.19

-0.4

Wire rod

127,200

-2.68

12

Heavy plate

653,700

-2.69

-17.87

Hot rolled wide strip

3,045,400

2.79

-2.96

Cold rolled wide strip

1,380,100

11.8

1.7

Galvanized sheet

744,700

0.1

-7.5

Welded pipe

270,600

1.28

-8.7

Tags: pig iron  Japan  steelmaking  tubular  longs  galvanized  crude steel  Far East  plate  wire rod  raw mat  pipe  flats


