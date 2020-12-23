Japanese crude steel output up 0.9% in November from October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:56:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 5.9 percent compared to November 2019, totaling 7.26 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.13 million metric tons, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 11.6 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 55.9 million metric tons, down by 18.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 75.7 million metric tons, falling by 17.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: