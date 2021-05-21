﻿
Japanese crude steel output down 6% in April from March

Friday, 21 May 2021 14:44:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by six percent compared to the previous month and rose by 18.9 percent compared to April 2020, totaling 7.82 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.68 million metric tons, falling by 7.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 15.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 23.27 million metric tons, down by 0.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 31.53 million metric tons, rising by 2.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

April 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

855,300

90.9

112.8

Bar

692,800

-2.3

-1.7

Wire rod

157,500

7.3

34.4

Heavy plate

718,500

-8.2

2.2

Hot rolled wide strip

3,182,200

-7.9

21.0

Cold rolled wide strip

1,376,500

-7.5

29.9

Galvanized sheet

820,900

-7.5

32.4

Welded pipe

258,900

-10.6

3.9

