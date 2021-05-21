Japanese crude steel output down 6% in April from March

Friday, 21 May 2021 14:44:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by six percent compared to the previous month and rose by 18.9 percent compared to April 2020, totaling 7.82 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.68 million metric tons, falling by 7.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 15.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 23.27 million metric tons, down by 0.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 31.53 million metric tons, rising by 2.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: