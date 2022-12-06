Japanese auto output down 3.2 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:47:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in September this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 757,799 units, rising by 76.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-September period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 3.2 percent year on year to 5,675,088 units.

Domestic automobile sales in September this year in Japan stood at 395,163 vehicles, decreasing by 24.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first nine months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 10.3 percent year on year to 3,120,718 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in September amounted to 369,095 units, up by 84.5 percent year on year. In the January-September period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 3.4 percent year on year to 2,752,466 units.