Japanese auto output down 0.2 percent in January-October

Monday, 02 January 2023 11:02:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in October last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 694,160 units, rising by 34.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-October period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 0.2 percent year on year to 6,369,248 units.

Domestic automobile sales in October last year in Japan stood at 359,159 vehicles, rising by 28.6 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first 10 months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 7.4 percent year on year to 3,479,877 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in October amounted to 331,958 units, up by 34.8 percent year on year. In the January-October period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 0.3 percent year on year to 3,084,424 units.