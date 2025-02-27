Italy’s Fassi to use SSAB’s green steel in new products

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has signed an agreement with Italian crane manufacturer Fassi for the supply of its green steel to the latter in the future.

Fassi has been using SSAB’s high-strength structural steel under the brand Strenx® in its heavy-duty cranes for a while, which has allowed the Italian manufacturer to improve its product quality. Now, under the new agreement, SSAB will supply its steel with virtually zero fossil emissions under the SSAB Zero™ and SSAB Fossil-free™ brands to Fassi, enabling the latter to release a new generation of cranes with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

SSAB Zero™ is made of recycled steel and produced with fossil-free electricity and biogas, while SSAB Fossil-free™ is produced with iron ore using the HYBRIT® technology developed by SSAB with Swedish mining company LKAB and energy company Vattenfall.