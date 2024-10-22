Italy’s Danieli to invest €572 million in sustainability projects

Camilla Benedetti, vice president of Italian plantmaker Danieli Group, has revealed that the company is planning to invest €572 million over five years in sustainability projects with the aim to enhance its plants’ efficiency and to recycle their waste as much as possible.

One of the projects that stands out is the Digital Green Plant, i.e., a sustainable production line that will have an annual output of 700,000 mt of special steel. Benedetti noted, “The plant will have a digital and automated furnace, powered with self-produced energy coming from renewable sources. We aim to reduce electricity usage by 15 percent and emissions by 25 percent, as well as to recover all the plant’s waste and the water we use to heat the furnace. It will be a sort of circular economy,” she said.

The commissioning of the new plant is scheduled for 2027, but in the meantime Danieli will revamp its existing furnaces in order to reduce their carbon emissions.