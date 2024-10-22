 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Danieli to invest €572 million in sustainability projects

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 15:31:11 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Camilla Benedetti, vice president of Italian plantmaker Danieli Group, has revealed that the company is planning to invest €572 million over five years in sustainability projects with the aim to enhance its plants’ efficiency and to recycle their waste as much as possible.

One of the projects that stands out is the Digital Green Plant, i.e., a sustainable production line that will have an annual output of 700,000 mt of special steel. Benedetti noted, “The plant will have a digital and automated furnace, powered with self-produced energy coming from renewable sources. We aim to reduce electricity usage by 15 percent and emissions by 25 percent, as well as to recover all the plant’s waste and the water we use to heat the furnace. It will be a sort of circular economy,” she said.

The commissioning of the new plant is scheduled for 2027, but in the meantime Danieli will revamp its existing furnaces in order to reduce their carbon emissions.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Italy’s Pittini invests €63.5 million in Ferriere Nord and Acciaierie di Verona plants’ efficiency

28 Aug | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia receives further €120 million fund to cover its debts

28 Mar | Steel News

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal rejects Italian government’s takeover of Acciaierie d’Italia

11 Jan | Steel News

Italy’s Duferco launches its new SBM rolling mill

17 Oct | Steel News

Italy’s Sideralba to invest over €30 million in Acerra plant

27 Jul | Steel News

EIB provides €350 million loan to Danieli for recycled steel production in Italy, Croatia

21 Dec | Steel News

Italy’s Beltrame launches carbon-neutral steel “Chalibria”

17 Nov | Steel News

EIB to provide finance for Finland-based Tapojarvi’s plant investment in Italy

01 Sep | Steel News

Italy's Arvedi Group plans €1 billion investment in Acciai Speciali Terni

04 Apr | Steel News