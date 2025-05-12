Italy’s Pittini invests in new rebar rolling mill in Verona

Italy-based long steel producer Pittini has announced that it has invested in a new rebar rolling mill to be built at its Verona plant. The mill in question is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

According to the producer, the new production line, designed to produce rebars for the construction industry, will feature advanced technological solutions focused on energy efficiency, process optimization and environmental sustainability. The new mill is a strategic investment that will further strengthen the production capacity of Pittini and consolidate its competitiveness in the Italian and central European markets.

The producer also unveiled its warehouse project in Sicily, aimed at optimizing logistics and improving the distribution of products along the northern and southern parts of Europe.