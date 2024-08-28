 |  Login 
Italy’s Pittini invests €63.5 million in Ferriere Nord and Acciaierie di Verona plants’ efficiency

Wednesday, 28 August 2024
       

Italy-based long steel producer Pittini Group’s Ferriere Nord and Acciaierie di Verona, plants that specialize in the production of rebar, wire rod and electro welded wire mesh, have submitted a project proposal to the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The project aims to improve the efficiency of the companies’ plants located respectively in Osoppo and Verona.

The ministry has already approved the plans, that will require an investment of €63.5 million, €20 million of which will be financed by the ministry itself and €570,000 by Friuli Venezia Giulia Region for the Osoppo plant.

According to the plan, Ferriere Nord plant will introduce a more efficient system for transferring billets to the rolling department. The same will also be installed in Verona, along with a new and highly efficient oxygen production plant.


