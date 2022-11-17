﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italy’s Beltrame launches carbon-neutral steel “Chalibria”

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:13:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based steelmaker AFV Beltrame Group has announced that it has launched its certified carbon-neutral steel “Chalibria” designed to speed up the transition to climate neutrality.

Chalibria is part of a broader decarbonization strategy. For the emissions which the company is not yet able to reduce through the projects included in its decarbonization plan, Chalibria’s carbon neutrality is achieved by offsetting carbon emissions through the purchase of carbon credits on a voluntary basis. 

“We are the first European manufacturer of long steel for construction to offer this type of solution. We have approved a €500 million plan, from 2022 to 2025, which includes investments linked to decarbonization,” Raffaele Ruella, managing director of the group, said. 

AFV Beltrame Group’s commitment, through the investments of the decarbonization plan, will enable the carbon reduction of the entire value chain.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

EIB to provide finance for Finland-based Tapojarvi’s plant investment in Italy

01 Sep | Steel News

Italy's Arvedi Group plans €1 billion investment in Acciai Speciali Terni

04 Apr | Steel News

Duferco's new beam rolling mill in Italy to be operational in 2023

02 Feb | Steel News

SIMEST invests €15 million in AFV Beltrame's Swiss subsidiary

01 Feb | Steel News

Duferco to invest in new beam rolling mill supplied by SMS Group

01 Dec | Steel News

Ferriere Nord invests in a new electric arc furnace

13 Sep | Steel News

Italian authorities work to resolve production halt at Riva Acciaio

20 Sep | Steel News

EBRD loans €20 million to ABS for investments at Sisak mill

20 Mar | Steel News

Acciaierie Venete starts work on phase two of LD bloom Project

24 Dec | Steel News

Ilva announces €400 million environmental investment plan

19 Sep | Steel News