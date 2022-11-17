Italy’s Beltrame launches carbon-neutral steel “Chalibria”

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:13:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based steelmaker AFV Beltrame Group has announced that it has launched its certified carbon-neutral steel “Chalibria” designed to speed up the transition to climate neutrality.

Chalibria is part of a broader decarbonization strategy. For the emissions which the company is not yet able to reduce through the projects included in its decarbonization plan, Chalibria’s carbon neutrality is achieved by offsetting carbon emissions through the purchase of carbon credits on a voluntary basis.

“We are the first European manufacturer of long steel for construction to offer this type of solution. We have approved a €500 million plan, from 2022 to 2025, which includes investments linked to decarbonization,” Raffaele Ruella, managing director of the group, said.

AFV Beltrame Group’s commitment, through the investments of the decarbonization plan, will enable the carbon reduction of the entire value chain.