IREPAS returns with in-person conference, record attendance

Monday, 30 May 2022 09:58:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During his welcome speech at the SteelOrbis Spring 2022 Conference & 86th IREPAS Meeting held in Istanbul (both in-person and online) on May 29-31, Murat Cebecioğlu, chairman of IREPAS, the global association for longs exporters and producers, welcomed the participants to the first in-person event after more than two years of online gatherings necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference resumed its face-to-face format with a record high attendance of over 700 participants, including 190 delegates representing 60 producers from 21 countries and 105 delegates representing 51 raw material suppliers.

The IREPAS chairman said that back in October demand was expected to be the main driver, while costs of production were increasing, especially from the energy side. He added that the war in Ukraine changed sentiments as well as the market fundamentals due to the sudden disappearance of two major suppliers. Before the war, expectations were that demand would determine the direction of prices, contrary to 2021 when supply was the main driver.

Mr. Cebecioğlu also pointed out that in this difficult period, IREPAS, as it has always been a source of encouragement for the industry, has continued to provide a platform, creating opportunities for dialogue, while expanding as a community.