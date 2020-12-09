IREPAS: Global longs steel market outlook cautiously optimistic

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:24:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The global longs market has continued its gradual recovery, against the backdrop of moves to roll out vaccines across the world. According to IREPAS, the global association of producers and exporters of long steel products, the situation has changed positively not only in the supply chain, but as regards prices as well. A relatively low allocation of steel products and the ongoing increase in raw material prices are likely to support prices of finished steel products further. Favorable market conditions are expected to continue as long as China’s exports remain under twenty million mt. Although China continues to play a huge role as a trend setter, improved demand in the US and EU has additionally underpinned the ongoing uptrend. If the pandemic is over by the middle of the next year, the price trend may develop as seen in the first half of 2008.

The situation in North America is currently getting better. A decrease in steel imports to the US since August has led to tight allocation of material in the region, especially as regards prompt shipment. As a result, customers do not have any other choice but to accept higher prices. A new administration in the US has given more certainty on the issue of greater sustainability. However, concerns as regards potential risks and stimulus measures continue to put pressure on the US dollar.



In general, the outlook for the next quarter remains quite optimistic, with prices expected to be sustained at high levels or even to move up further.