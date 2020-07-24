Iran’s finished steel output up one percent in Q1 of Iranian year

Friday, 24 July 2020 12:12:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite a significant drop in their export shipments, Iranian steelmaking companies continue to show a strong operational performance.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the first three months (March 20-June 20, 2020) of the current Iranian year Iran’s semi-finished products output reached 7.14 million mt, increasing by three percent year on year. While the output of billets and blooms decreased by three percent year on year to 4.12 million mt, production of slabs totaled 3.02 million mt, rising by 12 percent year on year.

As for finished steel, in the given period the output increased by one percent year on year to 5.33 million mt, with 2.67 million mt of flat steel products and 2.66 million mt of long steel products, respectively. In particular, both the production of hot rolled coils (HRC) and cold rolled coils (CRC) increased by one percent year on year, to 2.3 million mt and 655,000 mt, respectively, The output of coated coils in the given period rose by 25 percent year on year to 322,000 mt. Rebar production, which accounts for the main share in long steel product output, increased by five percent year on year to 2.17 million, SteelOrbis has learned.