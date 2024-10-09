 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indonesia...

Indonesia to impose AD duty on coated flat rolled steel from three countries

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 14:59:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The finance ministry of Indonesia has decided to impose antidumping duties on certain tin-coated flat-rolled steel products imported from China, South Korean and Taiwan, according to a report by Reuters.

The duties in the range of 4.4-7.9 percent that will be imposed as of October 14 will be valid for five years until 2029. The decision was taken following an investigation that found the Indonesian steel industry has not fully recovered from the impacts caused by the ongoing dumping of the given products from these three countries.


Tags: Coated Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Coated and CRC prices in Turkey surge, buyers still hesitant

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal to increase output and shipments of coated rolled products

08 Oct | Steel News

Canada postpones implementation of 25% tax on Chinese steel until October 22

04 Oct | Steel News

EU’s HRC import quotas for some “other countries” exhausted in new period

02 Oct | Steel News

China’s price surge boosts flat steel offers in Turkey

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge up

27 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HDG export prices remain stable

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

Italy’s steel exports to non-EU countries decline in Jan-July, imports also down

23 Sep | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices down slightly amid higher inventories

20 Sep | Flats and Slab

EU's HRC and rebar import quotas for Turkey nearly exhausted

19 Sep | Steel News