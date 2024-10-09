Indonesia to impose AD duty on coated flat rolled steel from three countries

The finance ministry of Indonesia has decided to impose antidumping duties on certain tin-coated flat-rolled steel products imported from China, South Korean and Taiwan, according to a report by Reuters.

The duties in the range of 4.4-7.9 percent that will be imposed as of October 14 will be valid for five years until 2029. The decision was taken following an investigation that found the Indonesian steel industry has not fully recovered from the impacts caused by the ongoing dumping of the given products from these three countries.