India’s Vedanta Limited seeks long-term contracts for high carbon FeCr

Monday, 14 November 2022 16:26:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian resource major Vedanta Limited is seeking business partners for the long-term arrangement of its high carbon ferrochrome (HC FeCr) export sales. Accordingly, the company has floated a notice seeking an expression of interest (EoI) from partners operating in production of steel or special steel and ferroalloy buyers to enter into long-term supply agreements towards supply of HC FeCr produced by Vedanta's subsidiary Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR). The deadline for submission is Wednesday, November 30.

FACOR’s capacity is 150,000 mt of HC FeCr per year.


