India's TPREL commissions solar project for Tata Steel's power needs

India's Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned a 72.5 megawatt (MW) solar power project in the state of Rajasthan to supply power to Tata Steel Limited, a company statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The solar electricity generated from the solar plant will be supplied to Tata Steel through TP Vardham Surya, a subsidiary of TPREL, the statement said.

“The project is advancing Tata Steel's decarbonization journey and strengthening TPREL's contribution to India's renewable energy capacity," it said.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12.3 gigawatt (GW). Out of this, around 7 GW (5.7 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind) is operational, while close to 5.3 GW is under various stages of implementation, which includes 2.2 GW of solar and 3.1 GW of wind.