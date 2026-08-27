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India's TPREL commissions solar project for Tata Steel's power needs

Thursday, 27 August 2026 13:55:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned a 72.5 megawatt (MW) solar power project in the state of Rajasthan to supply power to Tata Steel Limited, a company statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The solar electricity generated from the solar plant will be supplied to Tata Steel through TP Vardham Surya, a subsidiary of TPREL, the statement said.

“The project is advancing Tata Steel's decarbonization journey and strengthening TPREL's contribution to India's renewable energy capacity," it said.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12.3 gigawatt (GW). Out of this, around 7 GW (5.7 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind) is operational, while close to 5.3 GW is under various stages of implementation, which includes 2.2 GW of solar and 3.1 GW of wind.

Tags: India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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