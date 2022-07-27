India’s Tata Steel inks pact with drone tech company for digitalization of mining operations

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 15:29:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aarav Un-manned Systems (AUS), a local start-up which produces drones, to focus on increasing efficiencies, safety, analytics and geo-technical mapping through use of unmanned airborne vehicles, a company statement said on Wednesday, July 27.

“We are excited to work with AUS. Drone survey-enabled digitalisation and other technology will assist in gathering impactful and actionable insights. We see enormous potential in redefining core mining processes such as exploration and mine planning using drone data and adequate analytics. These end-to-end mining solutions are economical, demand fewer on-foot exploration requirements, and improve production, efficiency, and site safety,” Tata Steel vice president, raw materials, D. B. Sundara Ramam, said in the statement.

AUS has been working closely with Tata Steel to provide state-of-the-art drone technology to modernise its mining operations. The latest contract will focus on using remote mine monitoring to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity of the mines, the statement said.