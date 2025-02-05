India’s Tata Steel builds AI models to enhance output, productivity and quality

India’s Tata Steel Limited has made significant investments in cutting edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) and built over 550 models to enhance output, productivity and quality, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 5.

The statement claimed that that the company is at the forefront of technological transformation through the integration of AI and industry technologies.

“In the last five to six years, the company has built over 550 AI models for enhancing yield, energy, throughput, quality and productivity, stakeholder experience, safety, and sustainability,” the company said.

“The company has invested significantly in cutting-edge generative AI platforms which are now powering automated insights, conversational interfaces, and addressing hard-to-solve use cases by combining the abilities of conventional (mathematical) AI with the creative capacities of Generative AI,” it stated.

“We approach AI and tech with a sense of realism, contextualising every AI initiative to our specific business needs and long-term goals. Technology should serve the business, not the other way around, so our tech investments are always tied to clear business KPIs (key performance indicators) and the tangible value they bring,” a company spokesperson said.