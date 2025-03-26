India’s Tata Steel appoints contractors for revamp and upgrade of Port Talbot mill

India’s Tata Steel Limited has appointed three Wales-based contractors to delivery key components for its £1.25 billion revamp of its Port Talbot, UK mill to produce green steel, company officials said in a statement on Wednesday, March 26.

Over 300 skilled jobs in the local supply chain will be part of the new contracts signed with Bridgend-based companies Darlow Lloyd and Sons, Wernick Buildings, and Swansea-based business Andrew Scott Limited, the officials said.

Darlow Lloyd and Sons will play a key role in the initial phases of the project, overseeing excavation, recycling, infrastructure, and drainage works essential to the site's transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking.

Critical infrastructure, including the construction of a new scrap yard to manage the inflow of UK-sourced used steel as a feedstock for the new EAF will be completed by Andrew Scott Limited.