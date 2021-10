Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:05:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Metaliks has reported a net profit of INR 546 million ($72.20 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, a decline of 33.4 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, October 14.

The pig iron and ductile pipe producer, however, reported a 24.1 percent increase in net revenues during the quarter to INR 6.44 billion ($86 million), the company statement said.