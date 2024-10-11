India’s Suzlon receives order to construct 400 MW wind power generation plant for supply to steel mills

Indian renewable energy company Suzlon has received an order from JSP Green Wind 1, a special purpose vehicle of Jindal Renewables, to set up a 400-megawatt (MW) wind generation plant to decarbonize steelmaking, a joint statement from the two companies said on Friday, October 11.

Suzlon will install 127 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, utilizing Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, in the Koppal region of Karnataka state.

The power generated will be used for captive consumption at steel mills in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting operational sustainability and contributing to India’s broader renewable energy goals, the statement said.

Bharat Saxena, president of Jindal Renewables, said the company is committed to integrating green energy into steelmaking as part of its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2047.

Jindal Renewables is working on nearly 3 gigawatts (GWs) of renewable energy projects in India, with power off-take agreements already in place. The company plans to expand to around 12 GW by 2030, including energy storage and green hydrogen production, aiming to be one of the country’s key players in decarbonization, according to the statement.