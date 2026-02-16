India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited commissions new ERW pipe-making facility in Uttar Pradesh

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited has commissioned a greenfield facility for the manufacture of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and hollow sections in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said on Monday, February 16.

The facility will take the company’s total ERW steel pipe-making capacity to one million mt per year, and the new location will enable Hi-Tech Pipes Limited to deepen its marketing footprint in the northern region, the company said.

The new facility improves supply chain efficiency, reduces logistics costs and enables faster service to the infrastructure, construction, water distribution, fabrication and industrial segments. Equipped with modern manufacturing technology, the plant is designed to deliver superior quality, scalability and reliability, the company said.