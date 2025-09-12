Indian steel imports see 31% decline in August 2025, exports up 54% but country remains a net importer

Indian steel imports have been provisionally estimated at 0.67 million mt in August 2025, a decline of 31 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, government sources said citing data from Joint Plant Committee (JPC), under the Ministry of Steel, on Friday, September 12.

However, India remained a net importer of steel despite the decline in inward shipments in August and a 54 percent rise in exports in August 2025 at 0.53 million mt, the data showed.

For the April-August period of fiscal 2025-26, imports dropped 33 percent from a year earlier to 2.5 million mt, while exports were up 16 percent to 2.2 million mt, with the country continuing to be a net importer.

The data showed that production of finished steel in August 2025 was an estimated 13.35 million mt, a rise of 7 percent. Crude steel output was 13.8 million mt, up 11 percent with private steel mills accounting for 85 percent of this output.

Meanwhile, consumption in August was an estimated 13.69 million mt, a rise of 9 percent, the data showed.

For the period April-August of fiscal 2025-26, crude steel output was 68.3 million mt, a growth of 12 percent and finished steel production has been provisionally pegged at 65 million mt, a rise of 8 percent.