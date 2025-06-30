 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India proposes greenhouse gas intensity targets for industries including iron and steel

Monday, 30 June 2025 10:22:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has published a draft consultation paper proposing rules on greenhouse gas emission intensity targets including ferrous industries, a government official said on Monday, June 30.

This step is part of India’s commitment to the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) 2023, a mechanism introduced to create a domestic carbon market.

Companies that exceed their targets must purchase carbon credits on the national carbon market to offset excess emissions. Those whose emissions are below the norm can trade their excess quotas.

Failure to comply with the obligations, as stated in the document will result in penalties. The Energy Efficiency Bureau (BEE) is responsible for calculating emission intensity targets using a detailed methodology laid down for industries including iron and steel.

In December last year, India announced a formula for classifying green steel. Metal products with CO2 emissions of less than 2.2 metric tons per metric ton of rolled steel will be considered green. According to the government document, the threshold for determining categories will be reviewed every three years.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel launches GreenEdge brand steel to help customers cut emissions

28 May | Steel News

India’s LMEL inks pact to source solar power for its operations

22 May | Steel News

GEM: India’s steel expansion threatens global climate goal

20 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts clean energy supplies to steelmaking affiliate AMNS India

16 May | Steel News

India’s INOX Air Products commissions air separation unit at AMNS steel mill

05 May | Steel News

India’s Sunflag Iron and Steel Limited inks pact to source solar power to reduce carbon footprint

25 Apr | Steel News

India’s AMNS targets CO2 emission cuts to achieve green steel status by FY 2026-27

17 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Group plans green steel mill dedicated to exports to Europe

16 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSL inks pact to source solar energy and reduce conventional energy dependency by 40%

11 Apr | Steel News

India’s AMNS secures ‘green product’ certification for its coated products

27 Mar | Steel News