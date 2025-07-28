Indian government working on methods to mandate public procurement of green steel

The Indian government is working on methods to mandate public procurement of green steel, a move towards a smoother transition from more traditional carbon steel, a government official said on Monday, July 28.

“Green steel will be in the market and will be competing with not so green steel. There is a need to mandate for some kind of public procurement of green steel for government-funded projects. We are working on this,” economic adviser at the ministry of steel, Ashwini Kumar, said.

“It is a tricky business. I don't know when we will see green steel public procurement coming into force but still methods are being worked out,” he said, adding that the government is also working on a Green Steel Mission.

The ministry of steel is preparing a Green Steel Mission with an estimated corpus of $1.73 billion for helping the steel industry reduce carbon emissions and progress towards the net-zero target.