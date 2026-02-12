 |  Login 
India’s Mukand Limited granted green steel certification

Thursday, 12 February 2026 11:05:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Mukand Limited, a specialty and stainless steel manufacturer, has been granted green steel certification, a company statement said on Thursday, February 12.

The certification has been awarded for black bars with a 5-Star rating and for wire rods and bright bars with a 4-Star rating, the company said.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Steel introduced a taxonomy on green steel, defining green steel based on the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during the production process.
As per the taxonomy, if 1.6 mt of CO2 or less is emitted in the production of 1 mt of finished steel, the steel will be awarded a 5-star rating. For emissions in the range of 1.6 mt to 2 mt, the steel product will be given a 4-star rating, while products with 2 mt to 2.2 mt of emission levels will be given a 3-star rating.

This certification recognizes Mukand Limited’s continued efforts to adopt environmentally responsible manufacturing practices and reduce its carbon footprint.

The independent audit, conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) under the government’s Green Steel Taxonomy, involved rigorous verification of Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, plant energy consumption and production data at the company’s Thane facility in the western state of Maharashtra, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization 

