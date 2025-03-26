 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel ministry receives $1.95 billion investment proposal for specialty steel capacity under PLI scheme

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 09:48:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian steel ministry-sponsored second phase production-linked investment scheme (PLI) has received an investment commitment of $1.95 billion for creating new specialty steelmaking capacity in the country, a ministry statement said on Wednesday, March 26.

The PLI scheme for specialty steel was first launched in 2021, offering fiscal incentives in the range of three to four percent of the capital invested in creating new specialty steelmaking capacities across five categories and 19 sub-categories.

The scheme had evoked a good industry response prompting the government to launch a second version.

During the first round, 23 companies had filed 44 applications, with one project already receiving the committed fiscal incentive. The second round has seen a better response, with 25 firms filing 42 applications and pledging $1.95 billion of investments, the ministry said.

“India is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of steel, but we still depend on imports for some of the high-grade varieties. The PLI scheme aims to fill this gap and foster self-reliance,” it said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import scrap prices in India show upward bias, buying stronger but at discounts

26 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Tata Steel appoints contractors for revamp and upgrade of Port Talbot mill

26 Mar | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices move sideways, trade fails to improve

25 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar prices rebound, regional markets except Mumbai seek sharpest spikes

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

SAIL and McKinsey & Company ink pact on digital transformation initiatives

25 Mar | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 13, 2025

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Indian CRC prices increase but rise limited by sluggish demand growth among industrial users

24 Mar | Flats and Slab

Indian Institute of Technology and John Cockerill Group ink pact on collaboration on decarbonization of steel industry

24 Mar | Steel News

Local Indian HRC prices surge on expected safeguard levy on imports, mills aim to hike April base prices

24 Mar | Flats and Slab

India’s BIL to invest $92 million to construct greenfield downstream steel complex

24 Mar | Steel News