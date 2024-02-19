﻿
India’s steel imports up 38 percent in April-January FY 2023-24

Monday, 19 February 2024 13:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel imports during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2023-24 have been estimated at 6.8 million mt, up 38 percent year on year, according to the provisional data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Monday, February 19.

Total steel exports during the 10-month period have been provisionally estimated at 5.5 million mt, up 3.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

In January this year, total imports were estimated at 900,000 mt, up 30 percent year on year, the data showed.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

