India’s iron ore exports to China up 400% in April-November

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:00:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s iron ore exports to China have been provisionally estimated at 24.75 million mt during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 400 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to government data sourced on Thursday, December 28.

Government sources said that in volume terms the exports to China during this period are the highest achieved in the last five years and accounted for 94 percent of total exports of iron ore from India.

Smaller volumes were exported to South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia, the sources said.