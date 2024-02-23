﻿
English
Russia records highest rise in coking coal sales to India in Apr-Jan FY 2023-24

Friday, 23 February 2024 14:41:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Russia has succeeded in recording the highest growth in coking coal sales to India to 4.97 million mt in the April-January period of the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a rise of 180 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, data sourced from the government showed on Friday, February 23.

The US recorded the second-highest growth in coking coal sales to India with an increase of 150 percent year on year, shipping 6.99 million mt during the period in question.

Australia remained the largest seller of coking coal in terms of volumes at 28.66 million mt during the April-January period of 2023-24, but saw just a 60 percent rise in sales to India, indicating a loss of market share in the country.


