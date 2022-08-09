India’s steel exports slump by 75% in July, imports up 8%

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:30:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel exports in July this year have been provisionally recorded at 380,000 mt, down 75 percent year on year, making the country a net importer, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the data, India’s steel imports in July this year were recorded at 444,000 mt, up eight percent year on year.

Domestic production of finished steel in July came to 9.66 million mt, up 9.8 percent, and domestic consumption amounted to 9.17 million mt, rising by 14 percent, both year on year.