﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel exports slump by 75% in July, imports up 8%

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:30:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel exports in July this year have been provisionally recorded at 380,000 mt, down 75 percent year on year, making the country a net importer, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the data, India’s steel imports in July this year were recorded at 444,000 mt, up eight percent year on year.

Domestic production of finished steel in July came to 9.66 million mt, up 9.8 percent, and domestic consumption amounted to  9.17 million mt, rising by 14 percent, both year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

India’s finished steel exports down 53 percent in June

07 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Indian steel exports to decline 40% in 2022-23

20 Jun | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s finished steel exports decline by 22 percent in April

30 May | Steel News

Indian iron ore and pellet exports to fall to nil after levy of 45-50% export tax

23 May | Steel News

India’s steel ministry seeks scrapping of import duty on ferronickel

14 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports down 7.24 percent in FY 2021-22

06 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February

07 Mar | Steel News