Indian finished steel exports slump 66% in August, crude steel output up 2%

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:03:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s finished steel exports in August this year has been provisionally recorded at 454,000 mt, down 66 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data, on Tuesday, September 6.

During the April-August period of the fiscal year 2022-23, Indian finished steel exports stood at 3.02 million mt, down 53 percent year on year, the data showed.

Total crude steel production by domestic mills in August was recorded at 10.26 million mt, up two percent year on year. In the April-August period, crude steel production stood at 51.350 million mt, up seven percent year on year.