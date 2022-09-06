﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian finished steel exports slump 66% in August, crude steel output up 2%

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:03:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s finished steel exports in August this year has been provisionally recorded at 454,000 mt, down 66 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data, on Tuesday, September 6.

During the April-August period of the fiscal year 2022-23, Indian finished steel exports stood at 3.02 million mt, down 53 percent year on year, the data showed.

Total crude steel production by domestic mills in August was recorded at 10.26 million mt, up two percent year on year. In the April-August period, crude steel production stood at 51.350 million mt, up seven percent year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US raw steel production down 1.8 percent week-on-week

06 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts weaker August output results due to war

06 Sep | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output and steel exports fall in Jan-July

06 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.56 percent in late August

06 Sep | Steel News

KPMG Turkey: Possible restrictions on scrap trade may affect Turkey’s competitiveness negatively

02 Sep | Steel News

HBIS Company’s net profit declines by 36 percent in H1

02 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s import scrap market moves sideways, uncertainties mount

31 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Anhui Masteel’s net profit down 69.26 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Tangshan targets to cut crude steel output by 8.26 million mt in 2022 with major drop in H2

30 Aug | Steel News