Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:08:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2022-23 has been provisionally recorded at 18.23 million mt, up 8.64 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, August 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in July this year amounted to 4.23 million mt, down from 5.80 million mt in June.

The IPA data show that total iron ore freight handled by the major ports in India, including fines and pellets, came to 14.11 million mt in the April-July period, a decline of 34.41 percent year on year.