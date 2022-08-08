﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:08:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2022-23 has been provisionally recorded at 18.23 million mt, up 8.64 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, August 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in July this year amounted to 4.23 million mt, down from 5.80 million mt in June.

The IPA data show that total iron ore freight handled by the major ports in India, including fines and pellets, came to 14.11 million mt in the April-July period, a decline of 34.41 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal import freight at major ports down 5.69% in Apr-Jan

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian coking coal import traffic via ports up 7.57 % in April-October

04 Nov | Steel News

Indian coking coal import freight traffic up 25.54% in Apr-Aug FY 2021-22

07 Sep | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports up 15.55 percent in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

China cuts billet, scrap, pig iron import tax to zero: non-ASEAN semis sellers to benefit

28 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest’s Q2 output results hit by Covid-19, some support from iron ore and pig iron demand

06 Aug | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports decline by 24 percent in April-May

09 Jun | Steel News