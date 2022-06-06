India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

Monday, 06 June 2022 14:19:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-May period this year have been provisionally recorded at 8.20 million mt, a decline of 3.18 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, June 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in May alone amounted to 3.5 million mt, down from 4.70 million mt in April.

As per IPA data, total freight of iron ore including pellets handled by the major ports during the April-May period were recorded at 9.725 million mt, registering a decline of 22.75 percent year on year.