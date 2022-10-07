Indian finished steel exports slump 54 percent in H1 FY 2022-23

Friday, 07 October 2022 14:20:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s finished steel exports during the first six months (April-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 have been recorded at 3.60 million mt, down 54 percent year on year, according to data released by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Friday, October 7, and the sole official compiler of industry data.

The JPC data showed that crude steel output by domestic steel mills during the first half of the current fiscal year came to 61.453 million mt, up seven percent year on year.

Domestic consumption of steel during the half year was recorded at 55.205 million mt, up 11 percent year on year, the data showed.