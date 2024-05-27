﻿
India’s SEML sees 32% fall in net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Monday, 27 May 2024 14:20:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steel and ferroalloy producer Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has reported a net profit of INR 1.01 billion ($12.17 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 31.99 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, May 27.

The company achieved total sales revenues of INR 6.7 billion ($80.72 million) during the quarter, a fall of 17.86 percent year on year, the filing showed.

It reported a 24 percent rise in ferroalloy production during the quarter to 0.195 million mt.


