India’s RINL to monetize surplus land and use funds to pay off debts

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 12:01:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with construction company NBCC to redevelop and monetize surplus land at its steel mill located in the southern Indian port town of Vishakhapatnam, company sources said on Tuesday, March 9.

The sources said that the move is expected to fetch the steel company an estimated $137 million which will be utilized to retire debt liabilities.

The Indian government has approved 100 percent divestment of its equity holding and privatization of the 7.3 million mt per year capacity RINL, largely owing to the accumulated losses incurred by the company over the past several years.

However, no information is available on how the move to redevelop and monetize its surplus land will impact RINL’s plans to set up a joint venture steel mill in collaboration with South Korean steel producer POSCO.

The two steel companies had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a joint working group to explore the possibilities for construction of a greenfield steel mill with RINL offering the surplus land available with it as its contribution towards the cost of the project.