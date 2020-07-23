India’s RINL restarts one idle blast furnace

Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:27:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has re-fired one of its two closed blast furnaces this week, company sources said on Thursday, July 23.

The sources said that the blast furnace is expected to reach its full capacity of 7,000 mt of pig iron per day over the next ten days, taking total production from the two operational blast furnaces to around 14,000 mt of pig iron per day.

The two blast furnaces were shut down in late March following the national lockdown to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus.