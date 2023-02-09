﻿
India’s pellet producer KIOCL sees lower net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:46:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian iron ore pellet producer, KIOCL Limited has reported a net loss of INR 338.80 million ($4.09 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, lower than the net loss of INR 886.80 million ($10.72 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, February 9.

The company reported total revenues of INR 3.07 billion ($37.13 million) during the quarter, lower than INR 3.8 billion ($45.99 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

KIOCL operates a 3.5 million mt per year capacity pellet plant along with a pig iron manufacturing plant at Mangalore in southern India.


