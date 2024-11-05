 |  Login 
India’s passenger car sales show mixed trend in October

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 14:23:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from factories to dealers showed a mixed trend in October this year, according to data announced by various car manufacturing companies on Tuesday, November 5.

The largest passenger car maker as per market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported total domestic sales of 159,591 in October, down five percent year on year. However, taking into account exports, the company reported a rise of four percent in aggregate sales in October.

The second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 70,078 units, a rise of two percent, while Tata Motors’ domestic sales amounted to 80,839 units, a marginal rise from 80,824 units in October 2023.

In October this year, Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 54,504 units, up 25 percent, and Honda Motors India Limited saw a 25 percent decline in sales to 10,080 units, year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported a rise of 41 percent year on year to 30,845 units.


