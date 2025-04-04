 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Steel achieves 2 million mt crude steel output in 2024-25

Friday, 04 April 2025 11:34:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s NMDC Steel Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited, achieved crude steel production of 2 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, the first full year of operation of its new 3 million mt steel mill, the company said in a statement on Friday, April 4.

The output was almost double the 966,468 mt of crude steel produced during the first nine months of operation of the steel mill in 2023-24, it said.

The company’s steel mill located in the central state of Chhattisgarh has a template capacity of 3 million mt per year.

NMDC Steel Limited sold 1.45 million mt of hot rolled coils and plates during 2024-25, it said.


