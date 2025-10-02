 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise 23% in September

Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:03:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.75 million mt in September 2025, a rise of 23 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 2.

The company reported total sales of 3.88 million mt, up 9.6 percent year on year.

For the first six months (April-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26,  NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore output amounted to 22.20 million mt, an increase of 27 percent, while its iron ore sales came to 22.25 million mt, a rise of 12 percent, both year on year.


