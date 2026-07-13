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India’s NMDC drops prices of iron ore lumps and fines for July - July 13

Monday, 13 July 2026 11:23:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has cut prices of iron ore lumps and fines for July deliveries, SteelOrbis learned from company sources on Monday, July 13.

The sources said that the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) was dropped by INR 300/mt ($3/mt) to INR 5,850/mt ($61/mt) ex-pithead and the price of iron ore fines (Fe content 64 percent, less than 10 mm) has been reduced by INR 150/mt ($1.6/mt) to INR 4,550/mt ($47.60/mt) ex-pithead. 

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.


Tags: Raw Mat India Indian Subcon 

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